MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend ‘Digital India RISC-V’ Symposium, organised by IIT Madras on Aug 6

Union Minister for State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be taking part in the ‘Digital India RISC-V’ Symposium, being organised by IIT Madras and IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Sunday in Chennai.



The event showcasing ‘The future of Electronics in India through the RISC-V pathway’, will be attended by students, industry professionals, researchers and all those keen to gain insights about the growing RISC-V ecosystem in India



Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, will address the event along with other dignitaries.



The symposium will feature insightful tech talks by academicians and industry experts, interactive stalls showcasing indigenous RISC-V processors, an engaging Hackathon and a special investor session.



About RISC-V



‘RISC’ stands for ‘Reduced Instruction Set Computer’ and ‘V’ stands for the fifth generation. The RISC-V project began in 2010. The RISC-V ISA enables a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration and aims to deliver a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation. Prof Kamakoti developed ‘SHAKTI,’ India’s first indigenously-designed microprocessor based on RISC-V ISA.



The RISC-V foundation was formed in 2015 with IIT Madras being one of the founder members. The DIR-V (Digital India RISC-V) Microprocessor Program was launched in 2022 by the GOI, with an overall aim to enable the creation of Microprocessors for the future in India, for the world and achieve industry-grade silicon & Design wins by December 2023.



The RISC-V ISA based designs are used by many companies and start-ups. It is open source and free of cost. For academicians, the pedagogy of RISC-V ISA opens up an industry-relevant curriculum with numerous exciting research and applications.



