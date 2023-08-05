Home Minister Amit Shah dedicates the 4 laning of Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 to the nation in  Bhubaneswar,Odisha on presence of CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah dedicates the 4 laning of Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 on EPC in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik & Union Minister Dharmednra Pradhan to the nation in Bhubaneswar,Odisha.

CM Naveen Patnaik said, “Odisha always believes in Cooperative Federalism. I thank the Govt of India for its support to the State for its development agenda”

Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech “thanked Odisha Govt & Naveen Babu” for the steps taken to fight the Naxals & in showing the way in disaster management with focus on zero casualty. Union HM also referred to Naveen Patnaik’s record as the longest serving CM of the State & described him as the popular CM of the State .