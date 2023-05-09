National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due road accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“खरगोन में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन मौके पर हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM”.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”.



