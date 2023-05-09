Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan on 10th May

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on 10th May. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. At around 11:45 AM, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road.



PM in Nathdwara



Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.



Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.



Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public. He will also lay the foundation stone for gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.



Further, Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25; and 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.



PM at Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris



A special focus of the Prime Minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and extension of Nursing College. The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region.



