Prime Minister Narendra Modi compliments to people of Wansoi village in Nagaland

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has complimented to people of Wansoi village in Nagaland for adopting progressive gender policies.



In a tweet Rajya Sabha MP, Smt. S. Phangnon Konyak informed that the women of Wansoi has been allowed to enter the Morung & play the logdrum for the first time. In hitherto tradition it never allowed women to even step inside a morung.



Responding to the MP’s tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“A very important step, which will give a boost to dignity and empowerment of women. Compliments to the people of Wansoi village.”







