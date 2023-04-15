“Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam has created a very positive atmosphere” : PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the flagging off of special train from Madurai to carry first batch for ST Sangamam from Madurai.



The Prime Minister tweeted



“On the special occasion of Puthandu, a special journey commenced from Madurai to Veraval. The #STSangamam is one of the most anticipated events and has created a very positive atmosphere.”



In another tweet he further praised the vibrancy and positivity of the atmosphere.



He said on a tweet by ST Sangamam regarding festive mood around the journey to the Sangamam



“Lovely! The enthusiasm towards #STSangamam is clearly building.”



