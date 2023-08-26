Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at Athens Conservatoire, in Athen

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at Athens Conservatoire, in Athens on 25 August 2023.

In his address, Prime Minister emphasized the unprecedented transformation that India is currently undergoing and the strides being made in various sectors. He lauded the success of the Chandrayaan mission.

Prime Minister highlighted the contribution of the Indian community in Greece in advancing the multi-faceted India-Greece relations and urged them to be a part of India’s growth story.