Dream Girl 2 is winning hearts

Kolkata: The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated Dream Girl 2 has hit the screens, leaving fans in splits with its uproarious comedy and star-studded cast. The film brings together the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, whose on-screen chemistry. The Grand Screening hosted by Vimal Lahoti (Thinkink Picturez Ltd.) took place today at PVR Mani Square Mall, Kolkata in the presence of Page3 and Media of Kolkata.

Dream Girl 2 is a rib-tickling and hilariously entertaining story with a cast of the film includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Ranjan Raj among many others.

On this Occasion, Mr. Raaj Shaandilyaa, Director said, “Dream Girl 2 is a movie that will appeal to a wide audience. Whether you’re a fan of romantic comedies or simply looking for an entertaining film to uplift your spirits, this movie has something for everyone. It is a laughter riot from start to finish, and we have put our heart and soul into creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vimal Lahoti, Co-Producer of Dream Girl 2 & MD of Thinkink Picturez Ltd. said, “Dream Girl 2 is a cinematic gem that should not be missed. With its hilarious comedy, stellar performances, engaging storyline, spectacular visuals, and universal appeal, this movie is an unforgettable experience. I am overwhelmed with the love and support Dream Girl 2 has received. It is heartwarming to see that the film has resonated with people of all generations. I am thankful to the audience for their unwavering support.”

This entertainer is Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms); Co Produced by Vimal Lahoti (Thinkink Picturez Ltd.) and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film has hit the theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2023.