Prime Minister Modi to Lead 10th International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi: On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21st June 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC here tomorrow. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony. Lieutenant Governor of the UT of J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav and many other dignitaries will also join the program led by the Prime Minister.

The event aims to bring together thousands of participants carrying message to promote global health and wellness through the practice of yoga. On the occasion, Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting Yoga’s significance in nurturing physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

To maximize the inclusiveness of Yoga benefits, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also written a letter to all the Gram Pradhans stating that, “At the grassroots level, I urge you to make holistic health, a people-led movement by spreading more awareness about Yoga and millets.” As in earlier IDY editions, Prime Minister letter is sure to surge Yoga activities around IDY in Panchayats, Anganwadis and Community Health Centers among others.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav along with Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Senior officers from J&K, today, visited SKICC in Srinagar, venue of 21st June main event, and took note of various preparations on the ground. Preparations are in full swing to make the IDY main event an uplifting experience for all the Yoga enthusiasts.