Bhubaneswar: State-level International Yoga Day celebration underway at Kalinga Stadium; this year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi leads the International Yoga Day event at Kalinga Stadium to highlight the importance of the ancient practice of yoga.

700 NCC cadets from various schools take part in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration at DAV school ground, Unit 8, Bhubaneswar.

This year’s theme ‘Yoga for Self & Society’ highlights the importance of incorporating yoga into every aspect of life for individual and community well-being.