Prime Minister Modi expresses profound grief over Unnao road accident, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today expressed his profound grief over the Unnao road mishap. He assured that under state government’s supervision, the local administration was engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X:

“उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इसमें जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi”

Shri Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao while the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X:

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”