Mutual Recognition Agreement between India and Taiwan for Organic Products

The Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for organic products between India and Taiwan has been implemented w.e.f. 8th July 2024 during the 9th Working Group on Trade Meeting with Taiwan at New Delhi. The implementation of the MRA between India and Taiwan is a landmark achievement as it is the first bilateral agreement for organic products.

The implementing Agencies for the MRA are Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India and Agriculture and Food Agency, Ministry of Agriculture (AFA), Taiwan.

By virtue of this agreement, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate, etc.) issued by an accredited certification body under NPOP are allowed for sale in Taiwan as organically produced including display of the “India Organic” logo.

Similarly, agricultural products produced and handled organically in conformity with the Organic Agriculture Promotion Act and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate etc) issued by an accredited certification body under the Taiwanese regulation are allowed for sale in India as organically produced including display of the “Taiwan Organic” logo.

The mutual recognition will ease the export of organic products by avoiding dual certifications; thus, reducing compliance cost, simplifying compliance requirement by adhering to only one regulation and enhancing trade opportunities in the organic sector.

The MRA will pave the way for the export of major Indian organic products such as Rice, Processed Food, Green/Black and Herbal Tea, Medicinal plant products etc to Taiwan.