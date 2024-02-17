Prime Minister condoles loss of lives due to mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. Shri Modi also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learnt about a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have tragically passed away. I wish a swift and full recovery for all who have been injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”