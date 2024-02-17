Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Shri Kalki Dham Temple, Launch Massive Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh on February 19th

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 19th February, 2024.

At around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. Prime Minister will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and address the gathering on this occasion. Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

At around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will launch 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023. The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT & ITeS, Food Processing, Housing & Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, Education, among others. The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.