Prime Minister bows to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth centenary

New Delhi,24th January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth centenary. The Prime Minister said that on this special occasion, our Government has had the honour of conferring the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

Shri Modi also shared his thoughts on Karpoori Thakur’s unparalleled impact on society and polity.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“I bow to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji on his birth centenary. On this special occasion, our Government has had the honour of conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. I’ve penned a few thoughts on his unparalleled impact on our society and polity.”