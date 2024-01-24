National

Prime Minister bows to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth centenary

Also shares his thoughts on Karpoori Thakur’s unparalleled impact on society and polity

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi,24th January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth centenary. The Prime Minister said that on this special occasion, our Government has had the honour of conferring the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

Shri Modi also shared his thoughts on Karpoori Thakur’s unparalleled impact on society and polity.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“I bow to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji on his birth centenary. On this special occasion, our Government has had the honour of conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. I’ve penned a few thoughts on his unparalleled impact on our society and polity.”

“देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों की ओर से जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी को उनकी जन्म-शताब्दी पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। इस विशेष अवसर पर हमारी सरकार को उन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। भारतीय समाज और राजनीति पर उन्होंने जो अविस्मरणीय छाप छोड़ी है, उसे लेकर मैं अपनी भावनाओं और विचारों को आपके साथ साझा कर रहा हूं…https://nm-4.com/vLEoBk

