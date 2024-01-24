Prime Minister salutes the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi,24th January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has saluted the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day. Shri Modi has also recognised the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. Shri Modi said that over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”