President Zelenskyy congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election

The President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today to congratulate him on the success in the recently-held general elections.

While thanking him, PM reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen its partnership with Ukraine.

The two leaders underlined the need for continued close engagement and expand the mutually beneficial cooperation into newer areas for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM highlighted India’s people-centric approach and reiterated India’s support for all efforts for an early, peaceful and lasting resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.