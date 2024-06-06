NationalUncategorized

President Macron congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

President Macron warmly congratulated PM on his historic electoral victory and extended best wishes for his third consecutive term.

PM expressed gratitude to President Macron and underlined that the strong and trusted Strategic Partnership between India & France was poised to scale newer heights in the years to come.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together towards fulfilling the commitments made in ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap.

PM extended his greetings to President Macron on the historic 80th anniversary of the D-Day.

He also conveyed his wishes for the  upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

 

