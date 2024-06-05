President of Sri Lanka congratulates Prime Minister Modi

President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi over phone and congratulated him on his historic electoral victory.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Wickremesinghe for his warm wishes. He conveyed India’s continued commitment to building stronger ties between India and Sri Lanka in keeping with India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR vision.

The two leaders also noted the significant progress that has taken place in implementing the Vision Document issued during the visit of President Wickremesinghe to New Delhi in July 2023. In particular, both leaders reiterated their commitment to accelerate the progress in enhancing connectivity in all its dimensions for catalysing mutual growth, development and prosperity.