Prime Minister of Mauritius congratulates PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory telephonic call from the Prime Minister of Mauritius H.E. Mr. Pravind K. Jugnauth today. Prime Minister Jugnauth congratulated the Prime Minister on his historic third consecutive term as Prime Minister and underlined that this victory was a testament to the trust placed by the largest electorate of the world in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Prime Minister Jugnauth also congratulated PM Modi on the successful and inspirational execution of the largest democratic exercise in the world.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reaffirmed his continued commitment to further strengthen the special relationship between India and Mauritius and deepen the long-standing bilateral collaboration in all areas as well as the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.