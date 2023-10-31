Ladakh: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the Foundation Day celebrations of UT Ladakh at Leh today (October 31, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President expressed happiness that her first visit to Ladakh as President of India is taking place on its Foundation Day.

The President noted that Ladakh is making rapid multidimensional development. She appreciated the people of Ladakh for moving forward on the path of progress. She noted that the Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil have continuously strengthened the grassroots democracy and have taken meaningful steps for the development of Ladakh, especially for the youth employment.

The President said that the budget provisions for Ladakh have been increased five times by the Central Government during the last four years. This shows the commitment of the Government for the development of Ladakh.

The President said that Ladakh has to be taken forward on the path of development while preserving the natural beauty of the region and maintaining the distinct identity of its people. She was happy to note that a lot of emphasis is being laid on the infrastructure development to increase the connectivity of Ladakh. Many new policies have been implemented. She stated that these steps are resulting in the economic progress of Ladakh, especially the development of tourism. But, at the same time, keeping this region clean is a priority for all of us. Emphasis should be on Sustainable Tourism and Responsible Tourism.

The President said that many steps have been taken in line with the goal of developing Ladakh as a Carbon Neutral Region. Public Sector Undertakings have started work for the development of Green Energy. She noted that the world’s first High Altitude Green Hydrogen Fueling Station is being set up in Leh by NTPC. Recently, the Central Government has approved the Green Energy Corridor Project in Ladakh. Under this project, Renewable Energy Projects with a capacity of 13000 MW will be connected to the POWER GRID through Inter-State Transmission System.

The President wished that in the journey of building a developed India by the year 2047, Ladakh remains at the leading position in the country on the parameters of Economic, Environmental and Human Development.