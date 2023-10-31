Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan leads the ‘Run for Unity’ on Rastriya Ekta Diwas

Cuttack: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan lead the ‘Run for Unity’ from the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose today at College Square, Cuttack, Odisha on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Around 4000 people participated with zeal and enthusiasm in the 2 kilometer long run at 6:45am today to honor his visionary leadership.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Run for Unity was being conducted in diverse cities. The run aims to instill a feeling of pride and respect among the youth belonging to diverse religious and cultural backgrounds for becoming a part of the nation building initiative. His remarkable contribution to upholding the values of togetherness, peace and integrity is an illustrious example for organizations aiming to create an innovative, collaborative and skilled workforce for Future of Work.

During the Run for Unity in Cuttack, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Sardar Patel will forever live in the hearts of every Indian. We remember and bow to him for his monumental efforts towards unifying the country and shaping its destiny. We are inspired looking at the participation from people of Cuttack and appreciate their enthusiasm in celebrating the Jayanti of one of our greatest national icons. Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, the country is reaching new heights today. All the social organisations and forces of the country have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047 and his unparalleled legacy inspires us in our efforts to build a Shreshth and Viksit Bharat.

“I acknowledge the efforts of paramilitary forces, NSDC and Skill India for bringing us together and making Run for Unity a successful endeavor. And also, we take pride in Cuttack being the birth place of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who has been instrumental in India’s independence movement.”

Thousands of people gathered during the occasion logged into Skill India Digital platform and downloaded the Run for Unity certificates after scanning the QR code https://admin.skillindiadigital.gov.in/login

Inspired by Sardar Patel interdisciplinary approach to promoting diversity and inclusion, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is empowering the youth from all walks of life, reducing disparities, and fostering an equitable and inclusive society.

The run concluded at Saheed Park at Mangalabag with the National Unity Day pledge which was undertaken by all the participants with the promise to preserve the unity, cooperation and equity of our nation by becoming an active part of nation building.