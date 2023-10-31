Vigilance Awareness Week begins at NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Under the aegis of the Central Vigilance Commission, Aluminium major National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) joined the nation in observing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023. Employees across all operating units, regional offices and at the headquarter of the company, actively participated in various awareness activities and pledged their commitment to combat corruption and promoting integrity. The vigilance awareness week with theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation,” will run from October 30 to November 5, 2023

At the NALCO headquarters at Bhubaneswar, the vigilance awareness week commenced on Monday with the administering of integrity pledge to the employees. Presiding over the function, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, stressed on the need to eradicate corruption and to oppose all forms of corruption in professional as well as social life. Corruption hampers development and is a major obstacle to the economic and social progress, he said. Former IPS officer Dr. Kanhu Charan Mahali, graced the inaugural function as the Chief Guest, while Shri Somanath Hansdah, Chief Vigilance Officer, NALCO and all Directors of NALCO were present on the occasion as the distinguished guests. Shri Hansdah in his keynote address urged upon the employees to lead by example in the fight against corruption and called for a collective commitment to integrity.