NTIPRIT in collaboration with ITU Area office and Innovation Centre, conducts two-day workshop on “Bridging the Standardization Gap”

A two-day workshop on “Bridging the Standardization Gap” at NTIPRIT, Ghaziabad on 15th and 16th May 2024 underscored the importance of collaborative standard-setting processes and highlighted the proactive steps being taken by India to contribute to global ICT standardization efforts. The workshop was hosted by the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT), Ghaziabad under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre, New Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Ms Madhu Arora, Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom, Govt. of India. Officers from field units of DoT, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Telecom Service Providers, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Telecom Engineering Centre and Start-ups attended the workshop.

The workshop aimed at developing telecom standards writing skills which is essential for any country’s development as it enables the country to shape future technologies, drive economic growth, bridge the digital divide, ensure global interoperability, enhance security and foster collaboration.

In her inaugural address, Ms Madhu Arora emphasized the critical role of standardization in achieving digital equity and technological advancement. Shri Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, Director General, NTIPRIT highlighted the pivotal role of Global standards in ensuring interoperability, innovation, and seamless communication across various industries. Mr Martin Adolph, Study Group Counsellor, ITU, provided insights into the processes of drafting and achieving consensus on international telecommunications standards.

Interactive and training sessions covered a range of topics from the participation in ITU-T standardization efforts to detailed training on the Bridging the Standardization Gap (BSG) programme. The ITU experts including Ms May Thi Aye and Mr Martin Adolph facilitated these sessions.

In the concluding sessio Shri R Shakya, Senior Advisor, ITU Area office and Shri Atul Sinha, DDG(ICT), NTIPRIT highlighted that the workshop was part of the preparatory activities for the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) scheduled to be hosted by India from October 15-24, 2024. It sets the stage for enhanced participation of Indian experts in the upcoming WTSA-2024, reflecting India’s commitment to leading in the realm of global telecommunications policy.