Department of Consumer Affairs hosts countdown event to International Day of Yoga -2024 at Kartavya Path

The International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June every year. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) organized a countdown event (pre yoga session) at Kartavya Path, Near Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi today. In this session, the Secretary, Mrs Nidhi Khare along with officers and staff of the department enthusiastically participated under the guidance of Yoga Instructor and Demonstrator from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). The instructor focused on a variety of Yoga postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation techniques, emphasizing their role in promoting holistic health. The serene ambiance of Kartavya Path provided the perfect backdrop for the event, fostering a sense of peace among the participants. This countdown initiative is designed to expand about the significance of incorporating Yoga into daily life, encouraging everyone to engage in it for comprehensive development and well-being.

(The Secretary, DoCA along with other officers/officials during pre-yoga session at Kartavya Path, New Delhi)

The event showcased dynamic yoga practices focused on promoting holistic health. It highlighted yoga’s universal allure and its ongoing significance in tackling modern-day challenges. With origins in ancient Indian tradition, yoga is acknowledged for its beneficial effects on physical, mental, and spiritual health.

In her concluding remarks, the Secretary expressed gratitude to the Yoga Instructor and Demonstrator from MDNIY for their invaluable guidance and expertise. She reiterated the Department’s dedication to promoting Yoga as a means to achieve a balanced and healthy lifestyle, urging everyone to incorporate Yoga into their daily lives.