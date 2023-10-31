Berhampur University Hosts Inspiring Anti-Corruption Awareness Week

Berhampur, October 30, 2023: The Anti-Corruption Awareness Week, which runs from October 30 to November 5 this year, commenced with great enthusiasm at Berhampur University. The inaugural ceremony took place in the university’s Senate room at 11 o’clock in the morning.



The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Gitanjali Das gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Registrar Sachidananda Naik and PG Council Chairman Professor Sushant Kumar Barala attended as esteemed Guests of Honor. The focus of this year’s Anti-Corruption Week was the theme, “Say No to Corruption: Commit to the Nation,” which took center stage during the program’s discussions.



During the event, the attendees engaged in meaningful conversations about preventing and eradicating corruption across various sectors. In line with government regulations, an oath-taking ceremony was an integral part of the program, conducted under the vigilant supervision of Satchidananda Naik, the University Registrar.



The oath-taking ceremony emphasized the importance of being responsible and ethical citizens, encouraging everyone to choose the path of righteousness. On the inaugural day of this Anti-Corruption Awareness Week, the participation of both teaching and non-teaching staff from the University played a pivotal role in making the event a resounding success.









