Vyb By Fastrack: The new party wear watch brand for young women

National, 31st October 2023: Fastrack, India’s iconic youth brand recently launched Vyb, a sub-brand exclusively for young women. Chic, stylish, and one of its kind, Vyb is dedicated to fashionistas who enjoy the world of trends and up-to-date designs. With the focus on the current fast-fashion preferences, Vyb by Fastrack will cater to those on the lookout for flaunt worthy pieces that elevate the glam-quotient for all kind of parties. The first collection drop constitutes of 71 breathtaking designs. With differentiated and embellished straps, new plating colours and an array of interesting dial shapes, the brand ensures that there’s a watch for every mood and moment. To top it all, these watches are available at an affordable price range of Rs. 1250/- to Rs. 2960/-

With the launch of Vyb, Fastrack expands its portfolio with new designs that have a touch of bling for the fashion-forward young women, encouraging them to exhibit their free-spirited party vibe with utmost confidence. The brand’s tagline, “Vyb On”, flawlessly captures this.

Mr Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head Fastrack adds on the launch of the sub-brand, “We are thrilled to introduce Vyb as the new sub-brand for young women to be adorned during all party occasions. Vyb is all about being glam-ready for multiple occasions and carrying different looks with ease. Vyb watches are unique fashion statements , and we can’t wait to see our customer’s Vyb On with Vyb!”

Vyb watches will be available at all Fastrack and Titan world stores and authorised multi-brand outlets nationwide. For online shopping, the Vyb by Fastrack watches will be available on the official Fastrack website and on Flipkart.