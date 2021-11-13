President of India presents Sports and Adventure Awards 2021

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 (Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2021, Dronacharya Awards-2021, Arjuna Awards-2021, Dhyan Chand Awards-2021, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2021, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2021 and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2020) at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 13, 2021). Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju, Secretary of Department of Youth Affairs Ms. Usha Sharma, Secretary of Department of Sports Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present on this occasion.

