New Delhi: India reports 11,271 COVID19 cases, 11,376 recoveries & 285 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.

Case tally: 3,44,37,307

Active cases: 1,35,918

Total recoveries: 3,38,37,859

Death toll: 4,63,530

Total Vaccination: 1,12,01,03,225 (57,43,840 in last 24 hours)