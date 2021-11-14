Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 262 fresh COVID19 positive cases & 2 death cases in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,377
Covid-19 Report For 13th November
New Positive Cases: 262
Of which 0-18 years: 42
In quarantine: 153
Local contacts: 109
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 12
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 5
4. Cuttack: 21
5. Deogarh: 3
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 6
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 8
12. Khurda: 132
13. Koraput: 1
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nayagarh: 2
17. Puri: 1
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 14
20. Sundargarh: 6
21. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 309
Cumulative tested: 22839154
Positive: 1045471
Recovered: 1034300
Active cases: 2741