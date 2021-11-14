Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 262 fresh COVID19 positive cases & 2 death cases in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,377

Covid-19 Report For 13th November

New Positive Cases: 262

Of which 0-18 years: 42

In quarantine: 153

Local contacts: 109

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 12

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 5

4. Cuttack: 21

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 6

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 8

12. Khurda: 132

13. Koraput: 1

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nayagarh: 2

17. Puri: 1

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 14

20. Sundargarh: 6

21. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 309

Cumulative tested: 22839154

Positive: 1045471

Recovered: 1034300

Active cases: 2741