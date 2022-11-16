President of India Droupadi Murmu graces conference of women’s self help groups in Bhopal

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed a conference of Women’s Self Help Groups in Bhopal today (November 16, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that to make India self-reliant and developed nation, maximum participation of women is essential. We have to create such an environment in which women feel free and fearless and can make full use of their potential.

The President urged women to inspire each other, help each other, raise their voices together for each other’s rights, and move forward together on the path of progress. She said that Women’s Self Help Groups are good platforms for bringing women together and taking them forward in various directions of progress. She was happy to note that this conference is being organised with the aim of progress of society by empowering women.

The President said that economic self-reliance is an effective means of empowering women. Economic and social self-reliance complement each other. Self Help Groups can contribute effectively in the self-reliance of women. She noted that more than four lakh women Self Help Groups are active in Madhya Pradesh. She said that the greater participation of women through Self Help Groups would strengthen the economy, society and the country. The idea of making Women’s Self Help Groups a mass movement, is commendable.

The President noted that women are leading maximum Self Help Groups and selling their products in India and abroad. She was happy to note that products made by tribal women are reaching the consumers through Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED).

The President said that it is a matter of happiness that the women’s literacy rate is increasing in rural areas. Our sisters and daughters are moving towards earning their own livelihood and achieving economic self-reliance. This is resulting in improving the living standard of rural families.

The President said that the overall development of the country lies in the progress of women of our country. She expressed confidence that with the contribution of women, India would emerge as a developed nation in near future.

The President visited Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal this morning. The museum showcases the tribal culture, traditions, customs, paintings and artefacts of the tribes of the region.