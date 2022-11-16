Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today.

This was the third meeting between the leaders this year; the previous meetings took place during PM’s visit to Berlin on 2 May 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by Prime Minister’s visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.

The leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC. They also agreed to deepen trade and investment ties and further increase cooperation in the areas of defence and security, migration and mobility, and infrastructure.

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums including G20 and the UN.