Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today.

Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Meloni on her election as the first woman Prime Minister of Italy. The two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, counter-terrorism, and people to people ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi looks forward to celebrating 75 years of India-Italy diplomatic relations and welcoming Prime Minister Meloni in India next year for the G-20 Summit.