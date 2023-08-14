President of India awards President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services & Police Media for Meritorious Service

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following Officer and staff of RPF/RPSF(Including Railway Board and RPF staff on Deputation):



President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service



Shri Sarat Chandra Parhi, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Central Railway



Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service



Shri Anish Prasad, Executive Director/Vigilance (Police), Railway Board



Shri Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway



Shri Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Western Railway



Shri Natwarlal Shrimali, Inspector/ 12BN RPSF



ShriJaboy K.R., Inspector/ 5BN RPSF



ShriSatheesan V V, Inspector/ South Western Railway



Shri Ajay, Assistant Personal & Welfare Officer (APWO), MEA(Inspector/Western Railway)



Shri Himmat Singh Nathawat Sub-Inspector/ Western Railway



Ms.SubhraDey, LadySub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway



Shri Pradeep Lokhande, Sub-Inspector/ Central Railway



Shri Indrajit De, Sub-Inspector/ 14BN RPSF



Shri Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Eastern Railway



Shri Bhunesh Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Sub-Inspector/Western Railway



Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Head Constable, East Central Railway



Shri AwadheshNath Mishra, Head Constable, East Central Railway