President of India awards President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services & Police Media for Meritorious Service

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following Officer and staff of RPF/RPSF(Including Railway Board and RPF staff on Deputation):
President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service
Shri Sarat Chandra Parhi, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Central Railway
Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service
Shri Anish Prasad, Executive Director/Vigilance (Police), Railway Board
Shri Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway
Shri Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Western Railway
Shri Natwarlal Shrimali, Inspector/ 12BN RPSF
ShriJaboy K.R., Inspector/ 5BN RPSF
ShriSatheesan V V, Inspector/ South Western Railway
Shri Ajay, Assistant Personal & Welfare Officer (APWO), MEA(Inspector/Western Railway)
Shri Himmat Singh Nathawat Sub-Inspector/ Western Railway
Ms.SubhraDey, LadySub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway
Shri Pradeep Lokhande, Sub-Inspector/ Central Railway
Shri Indrajit De, Sub-Inspector/ 14BN RPSF
Shri Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Eastern Railway
Shri Bhunesh Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Sub-Inspector/Western Railway
Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Head Constable, East Central Railway
Shri AwadheshNath Mishra, Head Constable, East Central Railway
On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following Officer and staff of RPF/RPSF(Including Railway Board and RPF staff on Deputation):