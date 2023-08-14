Prasar Bharati all set for Live coverage of Independence Day 2023

Ahead of 77th Independence Day, Prasar Bharati has made elaborate arrangements for the live coverage of the festivities from Red Fort. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2023. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.



This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigor to realize Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047. A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.



DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM.



Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will be covered by more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.



To bring you such mesmerizing experience, Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras. The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras. 4 cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and 1 on Scissor Crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event.



A strong and experienced team has been deployed for the live coverage of Prime Minister’s speech on 15th August, with the live scheduled to start at 6:15 am. The deployed camera team includes two female camerapersons. The live coverage will be carried across the network of Doordarshan with sign language translation on Doordarshan News. The coverage will be accompanied by a simultaneous live stream on YouTube.



National channels of All India Radio will broadcast the entire celebration Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.



The regional stations of Doordarshan and Akashwani in different states will broadcast local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.



