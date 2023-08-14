100 Jal Jeevan Mission ‘Special Guests’ from 25 States to Witness the 77th Independence Day Ceremony at the Historic Red Fort

The Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi this year will witness the presence of around 1,800 ‘Special Invitees’ from across the country, representing various walks of life. The ‘Special Invitees’ will witness the iconic hoisting of the National Flag by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and also listen to his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Among these 1800 ‘Special Guests’ is a Jal Jeevan Mission delegation of 100 ‘Special Guests’ from 25 States across the nation who will be participating in the 77th Independence Day Ceremony. The select group includes individuals who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment towards implementation of the ‘life changing’ mission and have been invited by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations, the ‘Special Guests’ got an opportunity to visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, India Gate and the National War Memorial today. The visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi provided insights into the life and contributions of visionary leaders who have shaped the nation’s destiny.

They also visited Kartavya Path and India Gate where they raised the tricolor in patriotic fervor. At the National War Memorial, they paid homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the Nation’s sovereignty.

Tomorrow, after participating in the Independence Day Ceremony at the iconic Red Fort, where the tricolor will be unfurled by the Prime Minister, amidst the spirited echoes of the national anthem, the ‘special guests’ will call on the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Deen Dayal Antayodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.