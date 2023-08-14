Special invitees of Independence Day Celebration, 2023 visit Historical Places in national capital

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, the nation will witness the celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi in the presence of Special Guests from across India. These guests are especially invited to the capital to witness the hoisting of the National flag by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and listen to his address to the nation.

Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India, is pleased to announce that 50 participants of Amrit Sarovar along with their spouses from 18 States and 1 UT have been invited as Special Guests to witness the Independence Day Ceremony, 2023 at Red Fort Delhi on August 15, 2023. This is a unique initiative to honour and recognize the contribution of the rural community to the nation’s water conservation.

The group also visited National War Memorial, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and India Gate today. The group is part of around 1,800 people invited from different sectors from all over the country to be a part of Independence day celebrations. The initiative has been taken in line with the Government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.