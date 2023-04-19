President Murmu attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by Govt of Himachal Pradesh

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan, Shimla this evening (April 18, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the government and people of Himachal Pradesh for their warm welcome during her first visit to the state as the President of India. She said that she had visited Himachal Pradesh before too. She recalled her pleasant experience of meeting the friendly and simple people of the state.

The President said that Himachal Pradesh has always attracted people through its natural beauty and spiritual traditions. From snow-clad peaks to winding valleys, flower-filled gardens, forests teeming with wildlife and flora to pilgrimage sites, Himachal Pradesh has various places that attract tourists from all over the world. She urged all people to cooperate in keeping the beautiful and wonderful tourist places of our country clean, elegant and attractive and to promote eco-tourism.

The President said that Himachal Pradesh has changed a lot through technological advancement. It has established many milestones in its development journey so far.It is a matter of pride for all the residents of Himachal Pradesh that the achievements of their state in the areas such education, healthcare, road-infrastructure and industrial development received appreciation at the national level. She was happy to note that Himachal Pradesh has shown the way to other states in many areas. She said that the credit for this goes to the determination, willpower and efforts of the hardworking and honest people of Himachal Pradesh. She expressed confidence that the people of Himachal Pradesh would continue to move forward on the path of development while preserving their culture and natural heritage.