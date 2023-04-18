Odisha: BJD Candidate Dipali Das Files Nomination For Jharsuguda By-Poll

Jharsuguda: BJD candidate Dipali Das today submitted nomination papers for the by-poll to Jharsuguda Assembly segment which fell vacant after the death of her father and former Minister Naba Das.

She came in a grand procession and reached the Manmohan school grounds after offering prayers at the Pataneshwari temple in Jharsuguda city. From the schools ground, Dipali reached the office of sub-collector. She was accompanied by a host of senior leaders like Pratap Jena, Snehangini Chhuria, Rita Sahu, Prasanna Acharya, Sarada Nayak, Alaka Mohanty.

In the presence of the senior party leaders, she submitted the nomination papers to the Sub-Collector.