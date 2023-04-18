Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the 55th IIT Council meeting in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 55th Meeting of the Council of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was held under the Chairpersonship of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, at IIT Bhubaneswar on 18th April, 2023. The IIT Council comprises of Directors and Chairmen of Board of Governors (BoG) from all the 23 IITs and also have visitor nominee. The other attendees of the meeting included Secretary, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary Higher Education; Chairman, UGC Chairman, AICTE; Members of Parliament Hon’ble Shri Biplab Kumar Deb & Shri Kunar Hembram; Director IISC and members from Ministry of Education and IIT Council.

The council deliberated on various agenda items including effective implementation of NEP and improvement of research and innovation having impact on society. Going further development of start-ups will be major focus.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji in his address to media emphasized on IITs being job creators rather than job seekers.