LIC Nepal CEO Laxmi Prasad Das felicitated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on the occasion of 25th silver jubilee of Reporters’ Club Nepal

Kathmandu: Reporters Club Nepal feliciated LIC Nepal CEO Laxmi Prasad Das on the ocassion of 25th Anniversary of Reporters’ Club Nepal in Kathmandu. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal presented the citaion to the LIC Nepal CEO L.P Dash on the occasion of the 25th silver jubilee of the club. The programme was held on March 31. The Club honors Mr Dash’s role in transforming the Nepali insurance landscape over the years. It appreciates Mr. Dash’s leadership on the continuous launch of innovative scheme, plus services to customers.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said that just as Rishi Dhamala is being attacked in the field of journalism, he is also being surrounded and attacked in politics.

He said this while addressing the silver festival (25th anniversary) ceremony of Reporters Club of Nepal.‘To achieve success in any field of life, must go through all the fields,’ he said, ‘any metal must pass various fire tests to get its proper form. I have also been going through many insults, applause and praise.’

He said that although the country is currently going through an economic crisis, it is improving. “The experience that the economy can be improved has increased,” he said, “There has been a lot of improvement in remittances in the last 3 months. Revenue collection has improved. As the Prime Minister, the government and the Rastra Bank held a meeting and we have worked to solve the problem.’