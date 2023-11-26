President Droupadi Murmu to attend Boita Bandana Utsava at Paradip on Monday

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Paradip: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Paradip Port town on Monday and grace the Boita Bandana and Port Day celebration as chief guest hosted by Paradip Port Authority [PPA], Murmu is slated to attend several programs of PPA.

This will be her first visit to Paradip and Jagatsinghpur district after assuming the highest office as president of India in July 2022.

Keeping the president’s visit in view the police have planned to put in place a tight security arrangement in Paradip port town, Sunday the final rehearsal of the President’s carcade was conducted from Gopabandhu stadium where the president’s helicopter to land at the port dock where the main function will be held.

As many as 30 platoons of the police force are being deployed under the supervision of 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, and other senior cops, informed central IG of police Ashish Kumar Singh. Police officials have been given different tasks and responsibilities as part of the security measures and make the president’s visit incident-free, meanwhile, Coast Guard ships and vessels have been deployed at sea, IG said to media persons.

According to official information, the President will grace the occasion of Boita Bandana is held in the port harbor each year as chief guest, and will virtually inaugurate a multi-modal logistics park, lay the foundation stone for a new reservoir, water treatment plant for the Paradip Port Township, besides a next-gen vessel traffic management and information system. Later President Murmu to proceed Nehru bungalow for a launch break after a brief halt she will interact with members of the local fishing community of Paradip, and then will leave Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon.

According to the PPA information, President Murmu will be accompanied by Odisha governor Raghubir Das, union minister of state for ports, shipping, waterways, and tourism Shripad Yesso Naik, union ministers Bishweshar Tudu and Shantanu Thakur, Odisha water resources, commerce and transport minister Tukuni Sahu, MP Dr Rajashree Mallick and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray in the Boita Bandana celebration. [Ends]