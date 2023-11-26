Guidance International School Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: It is the beginning of a journey towards providing an exceptional educational experience that nurtures the minds and hearts of students, prepares them for success in an increasingly globalized world, and fosters a sense of belonging and community. The inauguration of new international school is a time to look to the future with excitement and optimism. Guidance English School is from Bhubaneswar served since 1999. The new venture, Khordha’s first International School named is Guidance International School, Gokulpur, Khordha.

The school was inaugurated in the presence of MLA, Begunia Rajendra Kumar Sahoo as Guest of Honor, MLA, Jatni Shri Sura Kumar Routray as Guest of Honor and Begunia Block as Chairman, Guest Laxmidhar Subudhi. Among the Chairman, Guidance, Group, Sayed Sarfaraj Ali and the Principal, Guidance International School, Khordha Smt. Subhasini Pattnaik was also present on this occasion.

The inauguration of the international school involved a grand ceremony including speeches by key stakeholders, ribbon-cutting, performances by students, cultural events and tours of the state-of-the-art facilities. It is the time to reflect on the vision and mission of the school, and to celebrate the potential for a positive impact on the lives of young learners. 500 Students and Parents was participate in this inaugural event.