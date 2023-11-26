Outstanding Recognition for Central University of Odisha’s PhD Scholar in Bioscience Conference

In a momentous occasion at the National Conference on “Recent Trends in Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Bioinformatics,” held at Berhampur University on November 21st-22nd, 2023, Mr. Suraj Kumar Padhi, a dedicated PhD Scholar from the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources at the Central University of Odisha, stood out with his exemplary research presentation. Mr. Padhi was honored with the prestigious Best Oral Presentation Award-2023 for his significant contribution to the field.

The winning presentation, titled “Variability in Nutrition and Nutraceutical Compositions among Indigenous Niger Accessions from Koraput Regions of South Odisha,” showcased Mr. Padhi’s in-depth research and insights into the genetic diversity and nutritional profiling of indigenous Niger genotypes in the Koraput region of Eastern Ghats.

Under the guidance of Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Mr. Padhi has been diligently working on his PhD topic for the past few years. His focus on “Genetic Diversity and Nutritional Profiling of Indigenous Niger Genotypes” aligns with the broader initiative of both Mr. Padhi and Dr. Panda. For the last three years, they have been actively involved in the characterization and value addition of local Niger landraces, aiming to enhance the economic growth of tribal communities in the region.

The acknowledgment of Mr. Padhi’s efforts came from the esteemed Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, and Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity. Both distinguished figures extended their heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Padhi and his supervisor, Dr. Panda, recognizing their dedication to advancing the understanding of biodiversity and conservation of natural resources. The University takes pride in nurturing scholars like Mr. Padhi, who contribute significantly to the scientific community and societal development.