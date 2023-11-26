MCL organizes Vendor Development Programme

Sambalpur : Guided by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has identified at least 469 goods and services for procurement from the micro and small enterprises (MSE).

Addressing at a two-day vendor development programme organised here in association with MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Cuttack, Shri Jugal Kumar Borah, Director (Technical/Operations), MCL said that company has taken several initiatives to encourage local industries becoming part of growth journey.

The event was intended to bring the local vendors and the CPSEs to a common platform to match the demand and supply side from public procurement point of view by closing the gaps.

Shri P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, MCL inaugurated the concurrently organised exhibition, wherein local vendors, including those enlisted by NSSHO Bhubaneswar, had put up their exhibits.

MCL had also set up its exhibit and facilitated vendors by on the spot registration and their on boarding on different platforms, including the GeM (Government e-Market).