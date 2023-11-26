IFFCO Paradeep Unit bagged prestigious “Greentech Award 2023

IFFCO Paradeep Unit has become the winner of the 23rd Annual Greentech Environment Award 2023 for outstanding achievements in the ‘Environment Excellence Category.’ The award is a testimony to the fact that IFFCO Paradeep is always committed to the best environmental practices in its operations. The award was conferred on IFFCO, Paradeep, in the Green tech Summit organized at Sonmarg (J&K) on 24th November 2023.On the occasion Shri R. K. Pandey, General Manager (Production, Environment & Safety) & Sh Debasis Mohanty, Manager (EPC) received the award from the Chief Guest Mr. N Sridhar, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

Inspired and steered by the insightful guidance of Shri K. J. Patel, Director and Unit Head, IFFCO has successfully navigated numerous challenges in recent years, including the Covid pandemic and global disturbances leading to a rise in raw material prices. IFFCO always remains committed to the cause of national food security. Recognition through such awards acts as a morale booster for IFFCO Paradeep Unit and its stakeholders. IFFCO, with its visionary Managing Director Dr. U. S. Awasthi, has been serving the nation for the last six decades and has become the largest cooperative society in the world.