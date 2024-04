JEE Main 2024 Result Declared: 56 Students Achieve Perfect Score

Male candidates dominated the prestigious JEE Main 2024 exam, with only two girls, Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi, making it to the toppers’ list.

Telangana emerged as the leading state with seven students achieving a perfect score, closely followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Delhi and Haryana each had two students scoring 100 percentile, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka had one student each in the top ranks.

Here’s the list of students who achieved a perfect score: