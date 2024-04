East Coast Railway Introduces Economy Meals at 9 Key Stations to Beat the Summer Heat

East Coast Railway (ECoR) is launching economy meals at nine key stations including Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir, Kantabanji, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Priced at Rs 20/-, these meals aim to provide affordable options for travelers during the summer season. The initiative, conveniently located near General Second Class (GS) coaches on platforms, addresses the challenges faced by passengers, particularly those in unreserved compartments. Alongside Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), ECoR is enhancing its services to offer hygienic meals and snacks at pocket-friendly prices.