FretBox transforms campus living at Odisha’s top universities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s top universities are transforming campus living with FretBox, a cutting-edge proptech solution. FretBox, a SaaS-based company, meets the growing demand for digital experiences in student housing. This innovative solution aims to elevate students’ overall living experience by providing a seamless digital platform tailored to their diverse needs.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s educational hub, has witnessed a significant shift towards digitisation in student hostels with leading institutions such as KIIT, SOA, SRI SRI, Birla Global University, and RCM College have embraced the FretBoxPropTech solution. This adoption has resulted in marked improvements in satisfaction among students, parents, and university management.

Birla Global University, an early adopter in 2023, has experienced significant benefits from integrating FretBox into their hostel administration. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features including fast leave approvals, student feedback mechanisms, streamlined complaint resolution, kitchen management, and emergency alert systems. These features contribute to a more efficient and pleasant living environment for students.

Applauding the Fretbox experience, Mr. K.M. Pandey, Chief of IT, Birla Global University said, “Hostel automation with the FretBox app has transformed the experience for hostel administrators. Our hostel wardens, caretakers, and facilities teams can now address student’s daily needs seamlessly and efficiently.”

Mr P K Chamupaty, Dy Registrar of KIIT University has echoed similar sentiments regarding the digital transformation of their mega-hostels. He added that Fretbox has bridged the gap between students and hostel teams, enabling instant issue resolution. This has significantly reduced student stress, enabling them to focus more effectively on their academic pursuits.

With robust data security certifications and world-class on-cloud hosting, FretBox meets the stringent quality standards of top universities in Odisha and beyond. Nationally acclaimed institutions like Galgotias University, Thapar University, and People’s University have also embraced FretBox. Moreover, prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, and NITs have expressed interest in adopting the technology to foster a conducive and happy living environment for their students.

Established in 2022, FretBox offers a comprehensive proptech solution for university and college hostels. The platform offers features such as a notice board, visitor log, amenities booking, digital assistant, fee collection, and security desk. Serving a diverse clientele, FretBox partners with both private and government institutions, committed to enhancing the student living experience through digital innovation.