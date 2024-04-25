Reliance Jio becomes world’s No. 1 mobile operator in data consumption, surpasses China Mobile

40.9 exabyte data consumption recorded on Jio network in a quarter

Airtel remained at fourth position

Bhubaneswar: After establishing its dominance in the Indian telecom sector, Reliance Jio has set a new global record in terms of data consumption. Reliance Jio has become the world’s No. 1 mobile operator in data traffic. Total data traffic on Jio network in the last quarter was recorded at 40.9 exabytes. At the same time, China Mobile, which was till recently the number one mobile operator in data traffic in the world, slipped to the number two position. Data consumption on its network remained less than 40 exabytes in the quarter. Another Chinese company China Telecom was at third place in terms of data consumption, while India’s Airtel was at fourth place. Tefficient, which monitors data traffic and customer base of telecom companies around the world, has given this information in its latest report.

After the launch of 5G services, Reliance Jio’s data consumption saw a jump of 35.2 percent compared to the previous year. The main factor for this surge is Jio’s true 5G network and the rapid expansion of Jio AirFiber. According to the recently announced quarterly results of Reliance Jio, 108 million customers have been added to the Jio True 5G network and about 28 percent of Jio’s total data traffic is now coming from the 5G network. On the other hand, Jio AirFiber has also started its services in 5,900 cities across the country.

According to the data provided by the company in its recently released quarterly results, monthly data consumption per customer on Jio network has increased to 28.7 GB, which was only 13.3 GB three years ago. It is worth mentioning that in 2018, the total mobile data traffic in India for one quarter was only 4.5 exabytes.